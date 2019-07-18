Dog shot and killed after attempting to bite Sidney police officer

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A dog was shot and killed by a Sidney police officer Wednesday after the dog charged at the officer and attempted to bite him, according to the Sidney Police Department.

The incident happened after authorities received a call of a black chow mixed dog chasing individuals in the area of Grandview and Sophia Aves.

When the officer arrived, the dog began to make its way towards the officer. The officer ordered the woman to control the dog and put it back into the house then he would need to talk to her after that.

When the woman came back out of the house, the dog rushed out as well, charging at the officer, growling and baring his teeth. After attempting to bite the officer, the officer shot the dog.

The Sidney Police Department said in a release that “the officer did not want to put the dog down, but was forced to by the actions of the dogs and others.” The department also said the dog was not harmless.

