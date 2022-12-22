DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage fire spread to the attached home in Miamisburg, leaving the building inhabitable, authorities said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Crews responded to a house fire by the intersection of Ashley Drive and Jena Court around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

When crews arrived on the scene, the garage was showing heavy fire, and the flames had spread to the second floor of the attached home.

One person was inside the home at the time of the blaze but had escaped safely by the time crews arrived. Firefighters rescued a dog from the blaze, Dispatch said.

The home was deemed inhabitable until repairs can be completed, Dispatch reported. No cause for the fire has been released at this time.