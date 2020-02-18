Dog recovering after being thrown from moving vehicle, deputies searching for suspects

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Chihuahua is still recovering in Miami County after being thrown out the window of a moving vehicle Monday morning.

The dog has been given the name Chance, as those at the Miami County Animal Shelter are hoping he has a second chance at life. He’s being taken care of at the Troy Animal Hospital and law enforcement is still investigating to see who’s responsible.

Morgan Howard, the manager of the Miami County Animal Shelter, said Chance suffered severe head trauma which is causing swelling of his brain, and dislocated discs in his spine.

“He’s stable for right now, he hasn’t gotten better and he hasn’t gotten worse, right now he’s just doing okay,” said Howard.

Monday morning just before 10:30, Miami County dispatch got a call from witnesses who saw the dog being thrown out of a passenger side window of a moving vehicle. They took the dog home and called animal control.

“We did have one person who came forward and claimed that they owned the dog but that the dog had ran away from them yesterday morning, and they weren’t able to find the dog,” said Deputy Sarah Fraley of Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Fraley said they’re still investigating but believe someone else picked the Chihuahua up before throwing him out of their truck window on State Route 41, and are now are asking for the public’s help in identifying that vehicle.

“It was described as an older Dodge, possibly a Dodge Dakota or an S10 type vehicle, gray in color with a camper top,” said Fraley.

They have set up a fund at Troy Animal Hospital where they’re accepting monetary donations to help with Chance’s medical bills.