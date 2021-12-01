HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – You can now purchase a 2022 dog license for your furry friend, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced on Wednesday morning.

As of December 1, he said, Montgomery County dog owners can purchase licenses online for $20 if their dog has been spayed or neutered, and $24 for dogs that have not.

Keith explained that licensing your pet is important not only because it helps lost pets return to their families, but also because Ohio law requires it of all dogs older than three months.

“These days, more dog owners are buying their licenses online, from the safety and convenience of their home,” said Keith. “It is fast and easy to get a 2022 dog license online, so I encourage dog owners to take advantage of that opportunity to keep their pet safe.”

Keith also presented Huber Heights Police Department’s K-9 Eddie, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois with a free 2022 dog license. Eddie and his handler, Officer Cory Siegrist work on criminal apprehension, evidence recovery, suspect tracking and narcotics detection.

“I wanted to honor the important work that Officer Siegrist and Eddie do to keep Huber Heights safe, and personally deliver their dog tag to thank them for their service,” said Keith.

To purchase your 2022 dog license, visit the website here.