WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County pet owners can buy their 2022 dog licenses in the West Carrollton Civic Center lobby on January 20 and 27.

According to the City of West Carrollton, a representative from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center will be in the Civic Center Lobby from 5 to 7 pm on these two days to sell dog licenses.

These licenses are required by law for all dogs over the age of three months, however, there are several other benefits to getting your dog licensed, the release said.

Benefits include:

The ability to trace missing pets through the Montgomery County Auditor’s website

Legal proof of ownership

The ability to house dogs at the ARC shelter for two weeks before becoming the property of the county

Support for the shelter from licensing revenue

Licenses cost $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs. Cash or check is required.

To avoid late fees, the city said to register your pet by January 31.