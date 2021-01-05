Dog licenses available at West Carrollton Civic Center Jan. 21, 28

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County dog licenses will be available for purchase at the West Carrolton Civic Center on Jan. 21 and 28.

An Animal Resource Center representative will be in the lobby from 5 to 7 p.m. on both days to sell 2021 dog licenses. Only cash or check will be accepted and exact change is requested.

The city said all dogs over the age of three months are required to be licensed. The cost is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs.

The deadline to avoid late fees is February 1. Licensing can also be completed online at www.mcohio.org/dogs.

For more information, call the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center at (937) 225-4314.

