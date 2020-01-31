Dog license sales end Friday in Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dog owners have until the end of the day Friday to purchase a 2020 dog license in Ohio.

The deadline for dog licenses is Jan. 31. For spayed or neutered dogs, the cost of the license is $20, while the licenses for dogs that have not been altered are $24. The price goes up for licenses purchased after Jan. 31.

Dog licenses must be renewed every year, unless the owner has a three-year or permanent license, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith. Dog licenses are used in the case of a lost dog as the license would help reunite the dog with the owner.

“Please renew your dog’s license today to help your loyal friend get back home if they get lost,” Keith said. “It is very easy to apply for a license. More and more, dog owners are buying their licenses online, from the comfort of their own home.”

Licenses can be purchased online by clicking here. They can also be purchased with a mail-in application or in-person at 20 stores and agencies throughout Montgomery County.