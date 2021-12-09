TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire in Trotwood Thursday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the fire at a house in the 6300 block of Hoover Avenue just before noon. Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke said the homeowner came home and saw smoke coming from the front door of the house.

Haacke said crews were able to put out the fire, but the home was destroyed and deemed a total loss. The family was not injured nor their cats, but a dog was killed in the fire. Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The fire is under investigation, however, dispatchers said a heater was left on in the home.