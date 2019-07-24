Dog dies after two fires break out in same house in matter of hours

Two fires break out in same house in matter of hours (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are investigating after two separate fires broke out in a house in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

The fires happened at a residence on Danner Avenue near Weaver Street.

Crews were dispatched to the home shortly after midnight to battle a kitchen fire, which was put out by a fire extinguisher. Everyone inside the house, including a dog, got out safely.

The second fire broke out shortly before 5 am in the living room, causing more damage to the home. No one was home but the dog died in the second fire.

Firefighters call the second fire suspicious and arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.

There is no estimate on damages.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.