Dog days of summer continue with hot and humid conditions

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Early this morning there is some patchy fog in parts of the Miami Valley. Otherwise partly sunny skies are in the forecast for today along with hot and humid conditions. Heat indices should be in the low 90s during the peak heating hours of the day.

TODAY: Hot and humid. Partly sunny. High 90

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms.

The heat and humidity continue for most of the week ahead. Daily chances of showers and storms are in the forecast as well. We get relief from the heat and humidity on Friday when a cold front scours out the atmosphere and brings in a drier air mass and cooler temperatures.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Beach party themed concert, The Dayton Mall

4 dead, several injured after two-car crash in Champaign County

Local events help in vaccination efforts

Operation Football preview: National Trail Blazers

Rebuilding Old North Dayton, Dayton Church Volunteers

More News