Dog days of summer continue with hot and humid conditions

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Four people are dead and several others are injured after a crash in Champaign County Saturday night.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said that at approximately 7:07 p.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash on the the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South. When crews arrived, they found that a white car was traveling north in the 3100 block of U.S. 68 South when an SUV crossed the center line into the northbound lane, causing a head-on collision.