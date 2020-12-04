Dog alerts family of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters credited a dog with alerting a family to a fire inside their home early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. on Mound Street in Dayton.
Officials said it started on the outside gazebo before spreading to the home. The dog alerted the family by barking. The house suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews say the cause is under investigation.
