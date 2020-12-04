Dog alerts family of house fire in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters credited a dog with alerting a family to a fire inside their home early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. on Mound Street in Dayton.

Officials said it started on the outside gazebo before spreading to the home. The dog alerted the family by barking. The house suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS