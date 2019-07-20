Documents: Suspect called husband before deadly wrong-way crash

MORAINE, Ohio (WLWT) — The woman accused of driving the wrong way down I-75 and killing a Mason family of three on St. Patrick’s Day reportedly told her husband what she was going to do.

Abby Michaels, 21, of Xenia was indicted on six counts of murder, six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI.

WLWT obtained a copy of a written statement her husband made to Moraine police.

Michaels’ husband — who filed for divorce two days before the crash — said Michael’s called him around 8 p.m. on March 17 and insisted on coming over. Her husband wrote, “I could tell she had been drinking.”

He said when he told her no, she got upset and started saying things like, “I’m gonna kill myself.”

He said Michaels called him back about five minutes later and said, “I’m going (to) drive backwards on 75.”

Her husband said he didn’t know where Michaels was and “at the time that statement seemed like she was trying to get her way.”

Michaels crashed her car at 8:10 that night.

Moraine police said she crossed into oncoming traffic on I-75 and slammed head-on into a car carrying a Mason family of three.

“The car left the right-hand side going north into the left-hand lane in a head-on collision with somebody. I’m pretty sure no one survived. It is awful,” a 911 caller said.

Tim Thompson, his wife Karen and their 10-year-old daughter Tessa were killed.

A crash reconstruction report released to WLWT says at the time of the crash, data shows Michaels’ car at “approximately 45 mph and the driver’s seat belt was ‘off.’ The data also shows that the vehicle was accelerating during the five seconds prior to the crash.”

The report also states, “Steering input suggests Michaels may have been ‘aiming’ at the oncoming Toyota rather than trying to avoid it.”

“This was a definitely a deliberate action on her part,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said Thursday during a press conference. “This was not an accident. This defendant was upset and decided to take the action that she did. As a result, evidence showed this defendant knew what she was doing and what she wanted to accomplish. Unfortunately, what she accomplished was wiping out and murdering this family.”

According to public records released to WLWT on Friday, Michaels had been at Ron’s Pizza and Tavern in Miamisburg about two hours before the crash.

A friend told police Michaels had “maybe one” drink there and described her demeanor as “happy.”

Michaels was arrested Thursday at the Beckett Springs Changes mental health facility in Washington Township.

Police said Michaels’ father told them where she was. Police said when they told Michaels she was under arrest for murder she was compliant.

She is scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

