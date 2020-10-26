Doctors sharing top tips for trick-or-treating safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton Children’s Hospital recently released 10 tips for families to stay safe and healthy while celebrating Halloween.

Dayton Children’s Hospital Pediatrics specialist, Dr. Lisa Ziemnik says the most important thing to remember, is a mask.

“The main point with Halloween safety this year is truly masking, which is great for Halloween! It falls right into what kids love to do.” said Dr. Ziemnik.

She recommends finding a mask that will complement a a costume to make sure everyone in your family and neighborhood stays safe.

Other tips from Dr. Ziemnik include making sure you’re social distancing and only socializing with a small group that you may have already been interacting with this year.

“Be careful to make sure that these kids are in smaller groups with the same kids they may have already been hanging out already with,” reminded Dr. Ziemnik.

Trunk or treating is being offered as a safer alternative to door-to-door trick or treating, but Dr. Ziemnik says if everyone is cautious, both can be viable options.

“A Trunk-or-Treat, as long as everyone can spread out, is fine. Trick or treating in the neighborhoods as long as you’re not meeting in big groups [is also]going to be appropriate,” she said.

And while many are wary of candy possibly spreading the coronavirus, Dr. Ziemnik and other experts have found that the virus does not live on surfaces for long.

If you’re still concerned, she recommends waiting 48-72 hours to eat the candy and also spread candy out on a table instead of in a bowl to reduce contact.

For the other tips from Dayton Children’s Hospital, click here.