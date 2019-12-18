Doctors advise of dangers, risks, and injuries related to snowmobiles

Breaking News
Trotwood man sentenced for death of 19-year-old girlfriend
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a deadly snowmobile accident in Darke County, doctors are warning of the dangers and the risks.

Tuesday night, 18-year-old Jonathan Gehret of Versailles died after crashing a snowmobile into an embankment near State Route 118 in Ansonia.

Doctors at Miami Valley Hospital say the injuries they see from snowmobile crashes are similar to ATV, motorcycle, and car crashes. They say those injuries can be serious and even deadly, as was the case in Darke County.

“We see a lot of head injuries. We see a lot of neck injuries. We see a lot of spine injuries. We can see orthopedic injuries as well with bone breaks and fractures,” describes Dr. Joseph Mauro, the ED Medical Director at Miami Valley Hospital.

With a snowmobile, there are no airbags, no seat-belts, and no outside car to protect riders. Riders are also exposed to the cold.

“You also got to worry about hypothermia, frostbite, and cold related injuries,” says Dr. Mauro.

Doctors say you should wear protective equipment, like a helmet or chest guard. They advise be careful around ledges and water, and don’t ride alone in case you need help. To prevent frostbite, protect your extremities, and cover your nose and ears.

“Make sure you use your brain when you’re doing these fun adventures,” advises Dr. Mauro.

