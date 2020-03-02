Doctor speaks to sanitation methods to prevent virus spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may find yourself reaching for your hand sanitzer more often these days. It’s not a bad idea. However, doctors say hand washing is still their biggest recommendation to combat coronavirus.

“It’s probably better than the alcohol hand sanitzer because you don’t get as much on there plus you’re not rinsing it off once you use it,” said Dr. Nancy Pook, emergency physician at Kettering Health Network.

Dr. Pook said it’s also important to clean surfaces you come in contact with. That means computers, cell phones, even items you lean against. While some people recommend one brand over another, she says you don’t have to be too picky.

“Taking any of those wipes over surfaces is a good idea. If you need to do a deeper cleanse there are ways to do that as well,” Dr. Pook said.

You may notice some of the labels on your cleaning products say they kill human coronavirus. However, those labels were made before the emergence of this COVID-19 strain.

“We’re not sure that this particular virus is going to act like the other ones because it is becoming a little more insidious to capture,” she said.

Information about this strain of coronavirus is changing quickly and advice from doctors may as well.

“It’ll go back to the basics of hand washing and cleanliness but what we know in a week is going to be vastly different from what we know today,” Dr. Pook said.

There’s no need to panic and empty the shelves at your local store. Dr. Pook said you don’t have to buy anything extra, just ensure you have efficient cleaning items like you’d normally buy.

“Make sure that everyone has the same access to the supplies. I think that’s important,” Dr. Pook said.