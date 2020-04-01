Doctor offers advice to expecting mothers during coronavirus pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Area hospitals are limiting the number of visitors in the delivery room to one support partner per expecting mother.

Miami Valley moms are making other changes as they prepare to welcome babies into a world with government mandated restrictions and coronavirus concerns.

Shenita Williams is one such mother, she’s expecting to deliver her first child on Sunday.

“Sometimes our older family members have been through an experience like this and they can give guidance. But nobody has been through this before. I’m just excited to hold my son and get him here and all the stuff that comes with motherhood,” said Williams.

She says she was surprised by the visitor limitation rules.

“You [hear] all these stories of other mothers and their experience and how many people were in the room and who was holding the leg. So you’re expecting to have that same experience and with this situation it’s not like that,” she said. “You want to have your team with you, your family with you so that part is a little discouraging.”

Dr. David McKenna specializes in Maternal Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital. He says continuing to limit visitors once the baby arrives is also a responsible choice.

“I would recommend limiting visitors to the members of the household that are already to be there with the child and not have anyone else come in. It really doesn’t make sense at this point to put any newborn at risk,” said Dr. McKenna.

He also says there is no need for expecting moms to panic or stress since, so far no indications show they are more susceptible to the virus.

“In general, women who are pregnant typically can get sicker from a viral infection. But that really has not been seen…so really isn’t any reason to panic thinking that if you’re pregnant you’re more likely to become severely ill,” said Dr. McKenna.

However he emphasizes that caution should still be taken to avoid any future complications.

“If mom does have COVID-19, the recommendation is to separate her from her baby. That is for her baby’s health and that would preclude breastfeeding,” he explains.

For Williams, she is holding high expectations for her future son, Adonis, since he’s being born during such an unprecedented time.

“If he can be born during coronavirus, there’s nothing he can’t put his mind to do,” said Williams.