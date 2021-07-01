Do you recognize this man? Urbana Police search for bank robbery suspect

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Urbana are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Thursday.

The robbery happened at the People’s Savings Bank in the 600 block of Scioto Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said in a release no one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police. They are looking for a white man in his mid-30’s or 40’s who is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. The man was wearing light-colored shorts and a dark-colored baseball cap with a green insignia. The man also has a tattoo on his left leg.

Police are asking the help identifying the man in the photos. If you saw anything suspicious or may know anything related to this crime you are asked to call Urbana Police at 937-652-4350.

