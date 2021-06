VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking the public for help locating the parents of a boy found wandering alone in Vandalia.

The Vandalia Police Department said on Facebook that 4-year-old Rayon Deshawn Young was found wandering along Dixie Drive near East Alkaline Springs Road.

Police said the boy is unable to provide a location of his home or parents.

If you have any further information, call (937) 898-5868