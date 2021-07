KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two theft suspects.

Police said on Facebook that a male and female are suspected of misusing credit cards and theft. The pair arrived and left in a black car pictured below.

(Courtesy: Kettering Police)

If you have any information on the suspects or the suspect vehicle, you are asked to contact Office Stewart at (937) 296-2555.