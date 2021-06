The Riverside Police Department is looking to identify two men accused of theft. (Photo/Riverside Police)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Riverside Police Department is looking to identify two men accused of theft.

Police said on Facebook that the men are persons of interest in a theft incident that happened Sunday morning at Eastwood Auto Wash & Laundry Center. The suspects were last seen leaving in a dark color 2007 Cadillac sedan.

If you have any information, contact Riverside Police at (937) 233-2080.