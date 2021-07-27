Do you need to wear a mask in your county?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/Nexstar) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new mask guidelines following the latest data results on the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

According to the CDC, health officials reviewed new data in recent days that showed individuals who are fully vaccinated can still spread the Delta variant to others more easily than with previous versions of COVID-19.

Because of this data and a rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, the CDC is recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas that have “substantial and high” transmission rates should wear masks in indoor public spaces.

According to a map provided on the CDC website, approximately 63.11% of counties in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have a “substantial and high” transmission rate. This includes 1,495 counties with “high transmission” and 548 counties with “substantial transmission.”

Screenshot of the CDC’s COVID-19 county-by-county map showing rates of transmission on July 27, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: CDC.)

The indicators used to determine the COVID-19 transmission rate include the total number of new cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period and the percentage of positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) for COVID-19 during those seven days. If a county has more than 100 new cases per 100,00 people or a NAATs percentage of more than 10%, the county is considered as having high transmission.

CDC chart explaining how the rate of COVID-19 transmission for a U.S. county is determined (Photo Courtesy: CDC)

In the Miami Valley, most counties are at a “substantial” risk of transmission. Those include:

Greene County

Montgomery County

Miami County

Preble County

Just south of us both Butler and Clinton County are also at a “substantial” risk. Aside from Darke County, which is at a “low” risk of transmission, the rest of the region is at a “moderate” risk. Along with Warren County, those include: