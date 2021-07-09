Do you love burgers? Dayton Burger Week is for you

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you love burgers? Dayton Burger Week is back for its fourth year. The Ohio Beef Council said after a successful three years it is once again bringing you some of Miami Valley’s most delicious burgers, joining several other cities to celebrate the statewide Ohio Burger Week. Five Ohio cities will celebrate Ohio Burger Week from July 12-18, 2021 including Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo. 7 days. $6 Burgers. 5 Cities.

For seven days, burger lovers will have the opportunity to travel to participating Dayton Burger Week locations featuring $6 burgers to get their beefy burger love fulfilled. Passports will once again help guide consumers throughout the week. Passports can be picked up at each location starting Monday, July 12th or downloaded online at daytonburgerweek.com. Those who collect four or more stamps from participating restaurants can be entered to win the Ultimate Grill Out, compliments of the Ohio Beef Council, plus $250 in gift cards and a Mammoth Cooler.

Participating restaurants include:

Agave & Rye

Back Home Tavern & Table

Draft Bar & Grille

Flipside

Frisch’s (20 locations)

Lock 27 Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing

Mackenzie River Pizza Grill & Pub

Smokin BBQ

Romer’s Bar & Grill

Take 2 Grill at Hollywood Gaming

Rootbeer Stande

The Stable, and Watermark

Learn more on the website www.daytonburgerweek.com.