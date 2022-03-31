DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.

According to Dayton police, the woman in the photo allegedly dropped off a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital early on Thursday morning and left.

The woman is a white female, estimated to be 30 to 40-years-old with blonde hair. She was driving a black SUV and was last seen getting on State Route 4.

If you recognize this woman, please call (937) 333-COPS or Detective Sulek at (937) 333-1203.