DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dayton on Saturday, and police are seeking the community’s help.

According to Lt. Steve Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Howell Avenue and South Euclid Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They provided first aid until medics responded to the scene.

The man was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is said to have life-threatening injuries.

The Dayton Police Department is asking that anyone with information call 937-333-1232 and speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can also be left through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.