Do people with COVID antibodies still need to be vaccinated? Kettering Health expert weighs in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you already have COVID antibodies, meaning you’ve already recovered from it or have gotten a plasma donation, you may be wondering if you still need to get a COVID vaccination. Health experts say in short, the answer is yes.

“It is strongly recommended that people who have previously had COVID, whether they knew it or did not, but their antibodies are positive, that they should go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, patient safety officer for Kettering Health Network.

He said there are a few reasons for that. While people may think the natural antibodies are protection enough, they are not as strong as those developed in response to the vaccine. And with variant strains now evolving, antibodies from the original strain may not be enough to prevent continued spread.

“In certain countries, we’ve been seeing people getting re-infected and it’s typically with one of those variant strains. So it does appear that your initial infection, if it’s with the…standard strain, may not protect you against infection with a variant.”

With the vaccine being offered in Ohio to people as young as 16 beginning in just a few days, many of whom already have the antibodies, that doesn’t mean the younger crowd should skip out on getting vaccinated.

“It’s really important for them to get vaccinated because, although they tend to not get terribly sick from COVID and they don’t often end up in the hospital or dying from COVID, they can. But even more importantly, it has been found in the last six months or so in the United States that that age range is actually responsible for the most transmission of COVID person to person, than any other age range, and they certainly could transmit it to someone who’s 70, 80, 90, who then could get hospitalized or die from it.”

Vaccination clinics are now up and running throughout the Dayton area, including at Dayton Children’s, where staff is focusing on the 16 to 40 age group. To learn more about the COVID vaccine, including where and how to get vaccinated, click here.