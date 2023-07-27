Tween girls hanging out and eating popcorn together in bohemian style home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In 2020, cinemas across the country closed their doors for the pandemic, forcing people to turn to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ for entertainment.

But even today, many moviegoers have found local theatres irreplaceable in the streaming age.

“There’s just this sense of magic,” The Little Art Theatre Executive Director Katherine Eckstrand said. “People are coming for the whole experience.”

Just last week, two major films, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” drew massive crowds to theatres across the country, with “Barbie” grossing a record $162 million at the domestic box office, and “Oppenheimer” hitting $82.5 million, according to AP News.

Johnathan McNeal, manager at The Neon, explained why these movies brought so many people to the theatres.

“It’s about community,” said McNeal. “It’s about running into your neighbors. It’s about meeting new people who like the same kinds of cinema as you.”

“You emote together. You cry together. You laugh together,” Eckstrand said.

It seems local theaters may still have a place alongside the influx of new streaming services, Caleab Wyant, The Little Art Threatre marketing and events coordinator said.

“I’m not sure if movie theaters will dominate and take over the way it used to be,” said Wyant, “but I think they’ll live harmoniously for sure.”