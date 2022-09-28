DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley actor is making the big screen this evening as a co-star in NBC’s Chicago P.D.

On Wednesday, September 28, actor scOtt summitt (yes that is how his name is spelled) plays the role of Eric Sadler, a character who becomes involved in “high stakes action” that introduces the plot for the episode.

“He’s in the wrong place at the wrong time,” summitt explains. “But he helps launch an exciting storyline on the show with a bang!”

Chicago P.D. airs at 10 p.m. on NBC on Wednesday, but you can see him live at 5 p.m. in a 2 NEWS exclusive interview.

“I’m incredibly lucky and blessed to have a job I love,” summitt says. “I’ve worked in the business for a long time now. I’ve worked in LA, Chicago, Detroit, all over the region. I go wherever the work takes me, but I always return to my hometown. Dayton is home.”

Summitt has previously landed roles on Comedy Central and UPTV Network as well as various feature films and web series, a release says. Chicago PD will make his first role on primetime TV.

“It’s so exciting to have an opportunity like this,” summitt says. “The cast and crew were so professional, just an incredible team. It’s truly an honor to work on a TV show of this calibre.”

You can watch summit in his new role at 10 p.m. on NBC.