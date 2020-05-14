DNA technology helps police arrest suspect in 2006 Sidney murder case

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the unsolved murder of Melinda McKinney back in 2006.

On Thursday, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 46-year-old Allen Romell Harris on one count of murder. Harris was arrested and is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail pending transfer to Shelby County.

The crime occurred nearly 14 years ago on June 17, 2006.

McKinney’s son found her stabbed to death inside her home. Police say Harris was a person of interest in the case in the early months of the investigation.

According to police, new advances in DNA technology helped link Harris to the murder.