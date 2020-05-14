SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have a suspect in custody in connection with the unsolved murder of Melinda McKinney back in 2006.
On Thursday, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted 46-year-old Allen Romell Harris on one count of murder. Harris was arrested and is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail pending transfer to Shelby County.
The crime occurred nearly 14 years ago on June 17, 2006.
McKinney’s son found her stabbed to death inside her home. Police say Harris was a person of interest in the case in the early months of the investigation.
According to police, new advances in DNA technology helped link Harris to the murder.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DNA technology helps police arrest suspect in 2006 Sidney murder case
- Jeff Bezos could become world’s first trillionaire as coronavirus pushes Amazon profits
- Man wanted in connection with 2 shootings in Dayton, Moraine
- Thursday evening thunderstorms
- DeWine recognizes Det. Del Rio during Thursday news conference