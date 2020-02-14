DNA technology could reveal new details in ‘Buckskin Girl’ cold case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The remains of a murdered woman who came to be known as the “Buckskin Girl” were identified in April 2018 after roughly 37 years with the help of forensic genealogy. Now, cutting edge technology is again being used to reevaluate evidence from the scene that could point investigators toward potential suspects in the cold case.

Once authorities were able to identify the body as Marcia King of Little Rock, Arkansas, Miami County Sheriff’s detectives have been able to reconstruct her whereabouts, relationships, and other information from the weeks leading up to the discovery of her remains on Greenlee Road west of Troy in April of 1981.

A scientific breakthrough able to extract nuclear DNA profiles from a rootless hair shaft gives investigators the opportunity to reexamine hair evidence collected from the crime scene. Previously, hair samples had to contain a root bulb in order to pinpoint a DNA pattern that could be cross referenced with the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) to search for a match.

Now, all foreign hairs collected have the potential to provide investigators with searchable DNA data.

As a result, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing all evidence related to their unsolved homicides.

Investigators are awaiting results of testing on hair evidence from the Marcia King case.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-6085, or click here to leave an anonymous tip.