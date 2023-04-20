DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Metro Library Southeast Branch is helping teens find opportunities for employment the week of April 24.

According to a release, the branch will host a week-long Teen Job Fair from Monday, April 24 until Friday, April 28. During this week, teens can stop in to learn about what skills are needed for a job, interviewing skills and how to begin a new position.

There will also be several local businesses on hand to give teens the chance to apply their new job-hunting skills.

Registration is not required for this free event, the library said, and it will be held at 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day of the week.

For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit the Dayton Metro Library website here.