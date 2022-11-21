The Dayton Metro Library is inviting some teenagers from around the Dayton area to participate in a program.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need somewhere to watch the World Cup? The Dayton Metro Library Southeast Branch is inviting soccer fans to a series of viewing parties beginning Monday, Nov. 21.

According to the Dayton Metro Library Southeast Branch, the schedule of viewing parties is as follows:

World Cup Group A Viewing: Qatar vs. Ecuador

Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Conference Room A

USA vs. Wales World Cup Viewing Party

Monday, Nov. 21, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Room B

World Cup Group C Viewing: Mexico vs. Poland

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Conference Room A

World Cup Group E Viewing: Spain vs. Costa Rica

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Conference Room A

World Cup Group A Viewing: Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Friday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Conference Room A

US vs. England World Cup Viewing Party

Friday, Nov. 25, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Conference Room A

World Cup Viewing Party: World Cup Group D France vs. Denmark, Group C Argentina vs. Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Conference Room A

US vs. Iran World Cup Viewing Party

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Conference Room A

World Cup Group of 16 Viewing Party: Winning teams move on to the World Cup Quarter-finals

Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Room B

World Cup Group of 16 Viewing Party: Winning teams move on to the World Cup Quarter-finals

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Conference Room A

World Cup Quarter-finals Viewing Party: Games are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Room B

World Cup Quarter-finals Viewing Party: Games are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Community Room B

World Cup Semi-final Match Viewing Party

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Room B

World Cup Semi-final Match Viewing Party

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Room B

The Southeast Branch is located at 21 Watervliet Ave. For more information, click here.