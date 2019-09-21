DMAX temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) -DMAX in Moraine is planning to temporarily lay off more than 525 employees due to the nation-wide General Motors strike.

DMAX supplies engines to a number of General Motors facilities where trucks are built and according to the IUE-CWA Local 755, there has been a slow down in demand for the product.

The local IUE-CWA represents more than 800 of DMAX’s employees and released a statement today.

IUE-CWA Local 755 is proud to represent more than 800 workers at our DMAX facility. DMax supplies engines to a number of General Motors facilities where trucks are built, and there has been a temporary slowing the demand for our product due to the UAW strike. Starting Monday, we anticipate that there will be layoffs for our DMax workers. It is always difficult when our workers face layoffs. However, we will work diligently to get folks back to work as soon as possible, and we do anticipate that everyone will be brought back once the strike concludes. We fully support UAW workers who are out on the picket lines to fight for a fair contract, and we stand in solidarity with them. Mike Gross, President IUE-CWA Local 755

For residents of Moraine who have seen several layoffs, both temporary and permanent, they believe things will move quickly for local workers.

“They’re going to go back to work the second the strike’s over. The strike it won’t last more than, I’d say a week,” said Lonnie Mattingly who once worked at the General Motors plant in Moraine.

Mattingly says with such a large population of Moraine being DMAX employees, it won’t take long to see the impacts of the strike.

“Probably 70 percent of DMAX’s workers are in a 10 mile area so it will affect them and they might drink a couple less beers or something,” said Mattingly.

A current employee at DMAX shared that the entire plant won’t be shutting down. The block line, tool room and maintenance workers will still be reporting for duty.

For those who will be temporarily laid off, Mattingly says it offers an opportunity for rest.

“If you’re at one of the plants that work a tremendous number of hours, they really don’t want you taking vacation. [But] if there’s a temporary layoff and [I] know I’m going back in a week then some may treat it like a vacation,” explained Mattingly.

