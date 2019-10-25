DMAX employees set to return to work as UAW strike comes to an end

Breaking News
DMAX

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – DMAX employees who were temporarily laid off due to the UAW strike will resume their normal shifts starting Sunday evening, now that GM workers have ratified a contract to bring the 40-day strike to an end.

“The DMAX-Ltd Company will resume work at 10:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019.  All departments should report back to work at the start of their normal shift times,” the company said in a statement.

Over 500 employees were placed on temporary layoff on September 23 due to reduced demand during the strike.

DMAX produces the Duramax Diesel engine for GM’s full-size trucks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

