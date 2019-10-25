MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – DMAX employees who were temporarily laid off due to the UAW strike will resume their normal shifts starting Sunday evening, now that GM workers have ratified a contract to bring the 40-day strike to an end.
READ MORE: GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike to end
“The DMAX-Ltd Company will resume work at 10:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019. All departments should report back to work at the start of their normal shift times,” the company said in a statement.
Over 500 employees were placed on temporary layoff on September 23 due to reduced demand during the strike.
DMAX produces the Duramax Diesel engine for GM’s full-size trucks.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Trump praises criminal probe of Russia investigation
- Legislative limbo: Sen. Toomey continues to push background checks for guns
- DMAX employees set to return to work as UAW strike comes to an end
- Smartphone tricks for kids seeking treats
- Miami Valley leaders promote bipartisan ‘Do Something’ campaign