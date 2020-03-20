DLM at Washington Square closed due to flooding

1  of  3
Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dorthy Lane Market at Washington Square in Washington Township says it will have to open at 10 a.m. Friday due to flooding.

On Facebook, the local grocery store posted “Our Washington Square store is temporarily closed due to a flash flood. We are working as quickly as we can to remove the remaining water, sanitize, and re-open.”

The company does add its Oakwood and Springboro locations both opened at 7 a.m.

The store has recently changed its hours due to the coronavirus pandemic and started opening later so it had time to clean and re-stock the shelves.

