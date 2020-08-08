DLM associate wins Ohio Best Bagger competition broadcasted on ESPN

DAYTON, OHIO—For the second year in a row, a Dorothy Lane Market associate wins the Ohio Grocers Association’s Best Bagger Award. DLM Washington Square’s Fengning Liu represented

Dorothy Lane Market at the Ohio Best Bagger competition, which took place in June. The

competition, including the winner reveal, was nationally broadcasted on Saturday, August 8,

2020, as part of ESPN’s “Ocho” programming, which is the first time this competition has been

picked up by ESPN.

In revealing the “Ocho” programming, the network explains that it’s “surprising fans with a

nine-and-a-half-hour slate of seldom seen sports.” As the first-place winner in the Ohio Best

Bagger Competition, Fengning, a Centerville High School senior, was awarded $1,000 and he

will eventually progress to the National Best Bagger Competition sometime in 2021, which

DLM’s Katie West placed second in this past February.

“It was a unique experience that I didn’t expect going into the competition. It’s cool to me that I

was able to apply by normal work skills in a more competitive setting,” says Fengning of the

experience. Matt Bayne, DLM Washington Square’s Front End Manager, couldn’t be more

proud. “Fengning is one of the hardest working young people who I’ve worked with. He always

has a can-do attitude and never hesitates to go out of his way to help a customer or fellow DLM

associate. He genuinely loves helping others and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”