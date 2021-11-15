CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Less than two weeks before Black Friday, supply chain shortages could impact your holiday shopping.

A local DIY art shop says shopping local could help people avoid delays.

“We had some things that were happening with some wood supplies, but we’re able to find a new supplier–And also with some paint,” describes AR Workshop Centerville’s owner Ann Puckett. “But we were able to work around that so it wasn’t a problem.”

Using local vendors to stock up, the DIY art boutique that opened six months before the pandemic says shopping local has never been more important.

“During the pandemic, we had huge support from the community. We definitely want to welcome everyone back in,” says Puckett.

Open since October 2019 and celebrating their second year in business, AR Workshop says this year, it’s more about the experience than the present.

“One of the things that we’re seeing too–is not necessarily gifting a gift, but giving an experience and that’s one of the things that we provide here,” says Puckett. “You can come in with your family. You can come in with your girlfriends. You can come in with your kids and just have fun creating. And when you’re done you have a present.”

AR Workshop gives people the option to get a take-home kit, make the item at the shop, or have staff do it for them.

“They helped me through. They helped me fix any imperfections in my first few projects,” says Melanie Sopczak, who’s now made more than 50 projects at AR Workshop. “I’ve made charcuterie boards for all of the kids but I also love all of the porch signs.”

To learn more about AR Workshop in Centerville, click here.

AR Workshop has a location in Mason preparing to open on Tuesday, November 16.