DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A disturbing new report shows homicides are on the rise in Dayton.

The latest came late Wednesday night with a deadly shooting on West Riverview Avenue. It happened just after 11p.m. near North Euclid Avenue, officers found a man shot outside a home and died at the scene.

Dayton Police say homicides are up year to year and there’s been a 25% increase in the city compared to just three years ago.

“Really even one is too many but some of the trends we’re seeing is alarming,” said Dayton Police Department Major Brian Johns.

So far, Dayton Police have recorded 21 deaths since the beginning of 2022 but that number could change any minute.

“To be very honest with you it could be 22, we have a child death case that we’re looking at, it hasn’t been ruled yet so it could be 22 but right now it’s still 21,” said Major Johns.

Right now, they’re investigating many more double murders than ever before. The most recent double murder took place on June 23rd on Burleigh Avenue where a mother and her young daughter were killed. Major Johns says murders are senseless in the first place, but recent investigations have revealed unlikely motives.

“We had the tragic case of the security guard at Miami Valley Hospital who was murdered for no reason and the Burleigh one was another one, not getting along and an argument over a play station,” said Major Johns.

Homicides may be up, but violent crime, aggravated assaults and total gun violence have all seen major decreases. Major Johns believes social media may be playing a huge part in the increase of homicides.

“On social media, thousands of people know about it and I don’t know if these people have to save face or show their buddies how tough they are and retaliate, shoot somebody, but that’s not courageous in my opinion,” said Major Johns.

Police say their investigations are revealing more personal motives in the cases but the community’s help is a huge piece in giving the victim’s family answers.

“I know the whole stop snitching type thing like that but imagine if that was your kid laying dead on Gettysburg or laying dead on West Riverview Avenue,” said Major Johns. “You’d want answers but most importantly, you’d want help if someone knew something.”

In years prior, many homicide investigations in Dayton were linked to drug deals gone wrong, but with retaliatory type violence increasing, police say they need the community’s help now more than ever.

“When it’s such a retaliatory type violence, you don’t know when and where it’ll happen or why, it’s frustrating that we have video of this guy on Gettysburg killed in front of hundreds of people and no-one is cooperating,” said Major Johns.

Dayton Police continuously encourage residents to use their hotlines, crime stoppers and more that will never reveal their identity, keep tips anonymous and even offer cash rewards for leads.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they are not seeing an increase in homicides in their patrol areas but they are seeing a 2% in violent crimes.