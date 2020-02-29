Disturbance at Mamma Disalvo’s prompts police response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several officers responded to Mamma Disalvo’s in Kettering Friday night.

A viewer sent in the following photo using ReportIt! showing cruisers lining the street:

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS they were called out to the location due to a “disturbance” around 8:30 p.m.

We’re working to find out what prompted the call and whether police made any arrests.

Mamma Disalvo’s tells us they have no comment at this time.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS