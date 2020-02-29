Disturbance at Mamma Disalvo’s prompts police response

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several officers responded to Mamma Disalvo’s in Kettering Friday night.

A viewer sent in the following photo using ReportIt! showing cruisers lining the street:

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS they were called out to the location due to a “disturbance” around 8:30 p.m.

We’re working to find out what prompted the call and whether police made any arrests.

Mamma Disalvo’s tells us they have no comment at this time.