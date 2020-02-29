KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several officers responded to Mamma Disalvo’s in Kettering Friday night.
A viewer sent in the following photo using ReportIt! showing cruisers lining the street:
Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS they were called out to the location due to a “disturbance” around 8:30 p.m.
We’re working to find out what prompted the call and whether police made any arrests.
Mamma Disalvo’s tells us they have no comment at this time.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Disturbance at Mamma Disalvo’s prompts police response
- Agency: 2nd US case of person who got virus from community
- Trump accuses Democrats of ‘hoax’ for criticizing virus plan
- No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson
- Santa Clara County reports third coronavirus case