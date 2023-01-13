DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new community market is opening in the Oregon District next week.

It’s called District Market, and it’s the latest venture from Dayton businesswoman Tae Winston, located at 200 Wayne Avenue.

District Market has five established merchants, including Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo and CheezCake Lab.

The grand opening on Friday, Jan. 20 will feature samples from merchants and special offerings to celebrate the occasion.

Customers can expect anything from soul food and eggrolls to cookies, ice cream, cheesecake, fruit cups and much more, according to a Downtown Dayton Partnership release.

Retail merchants like Double Chocolate Press are featured along the Market wall selling “sundries” ranging from notebooks to kitchen accessories to art to health and wellness products.

“This is an opportunity for customers to support our future full-service restaurants,” Tae Winston, owner of District Market, said. “They will get to know these business owners at the beginning of their journey and experience new offerings in downtown Dayton. The businesses will have the opportunity to learn, network and grow.”

District Market had a soft launch in Nov. 2022 where the merchants had an opportunity to refine their menus and build relationships with customers. District Market will also be adding standing tables to the space to expand on the grab-and-go concept, the release states.

“District Market is just about the community,” Winston said. “When you support someone here, you’re supporting a dream.”

To stay up to date on District Market, visit their website here.