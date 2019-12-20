Distribution center near Dayton Airport closing permanently

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center near the Dayton International Airport is closing and laying off employees.

Energizer Holdings Inc. filed a notice with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services to notify them it will shut down in February.

The facility located on Concorde Drive is an auto care facility the notice said a portion of it will remain open.

2NEWS reached out to the company to see just how many people will lose their jobs and will update this story when we receive that information.

The employees who will be terminated learned their fate just before Christmas.

Matt Harris and Mike Legg own the Hairless Hare Brewery just five minutes away from the facility.

“It’s definitely a surprise,” said Harris. “They just opened that plant and now they’re closing it down, so it’s tough on those guys.”

Spectrum Brands previously occupied the facility until Energizer Holdings Inc. finalized the purchase of their auto care business back in February.

The company said in their Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, or WARN Act, the entire distribution facility will permanently close impacting all employees in that unit.

“Everything has to be reassessed, all your priorities shift as you start to think how you’re going to survive rather than some of the less important things like buying gifts, clothes, things like that,” said Legg.

The notice said the layoffs will happen between February 14th and the 28th.

“We’ll see some effect from it for sure,” said Legg. “We’re open for lunch and these folks will come and eat lunch here. Now, even before they lose their jobs or move to a different location, we’re definitely going to feel those effects while they’re tightening up their budget.”

The WARN Act also noted that there will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees, meaning employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of the closure.