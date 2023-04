DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A family in Kettering was forced out of their home Tuesday evening after a car crashed into it while they were inside.

Emergency crews were called to Woodman Drive near Delco Park. A quarter of the house is gone, and the car was totaled, according to authorities.

Kettering police say the call came in at approximately 6:15 p.m. Officials believe this is a case of distracted driving.

No one was hurt in the crash, and the family has found a place to stay for the night.