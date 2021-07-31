Distracted driver corridor set up in Mercer County

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of U.S. 33 in Mercer County will be used as a distracted driver corridor in August and September.

The temporary corridor is a six mile stretch of U.S. 33 from U.S. 127 to State Route 197, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. It will start Sunday, August 1 and will end Thursday, September 30.

The sheriff’s office said the zone was established to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes caused by distracted driving and other violations. Since January 1, 2019, 88 crashes attributed to distracted driving have happened in Mercer County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will partner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to deter distracted drivers from driving on the roadways.