Disney star visits Dayton Children’s Hospital to announce new partnership with Huffy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new partnership will help the Children’s Miracle Network improve the lives of kids awaiting surgery at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Star of Disney Channel’s original movie Zombie, Meg Donnelly, joined children and staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital Thursday for a big announcement.

“I love meeting kids and just trying to make them happy. Any positivity and freedom I can give these kids in the hospital is really all I want,” Donnelly said.

The group announced a new partnership with Dayton-based bicycle manufacturer, Huffy Corporation. The company will allow anyone making a purchase on their website to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network. And, for the first year, the company will match donations, up to $50,000.

Huffy will also donate bicycles for healthy activities and battery ride-on’s to get kids to their medical procedures. In Dayton, those donations include a special edition battery operated airplane ride-on.

“At Huffy, we make fun and so we want to share that fun with these children and patients and their families to help reduce some anxiety and help them not necessarily look forward to the medical procedure, but not stress out as much about it,” said Kris Parlett, Marketing Director of Huffy Corporation.

During the event, Children’s Miracle Network also presented a $10,000 check to Dayton Children’s Network.