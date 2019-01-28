Discussions resume as Wright State faculty strike continues

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - Hours after a state ruling allowing the Wright State University faculty strike to continue, representatives for both sides have resumed discussions.

Officials from the union and administration confirmed a meeting was happening Sunday night. Noeleen McIlvenna, an officer for the American Association of University Professors at Wright State University, explained it as a meeting that would allow negotiations over the 2020 contract.

Late Sunday night, McIlvenna said the meeting was described to her as a "positive move forward."

The union is still disputing the terms and conditions issued by the university for 2019, and the strike is set to continue Monday.

The Sunday night meeting came hours after the State Employment Relations Board (SERB) ruled the strike could continue. The university had filed a second unfair labor practice complaint against the faculty union, arguing the strike was "unauthorized" and accusing union members of sabatoging the university.

The union was pleased and not surprised by the ruling, McIlvenna said, promising its members will stay on the picket line until a fair agreement is reached.

"I don't know what more we can do, but we can only hope," McIlvenna said. "I think the students and the parents are putting a great deal of pressure on them."

In a statement, Cheryl Schrader, president of Wright State University, said, in part: "SERB has directed the university that the unfair labor practice procedure is the appropriate place to raise the concerns the university has about the union's conduct."

Schrader also said actions by the union have taken "a significant toll" on university operations, adding: "While we appreciate that the university can pursue another ULP against the union, we are concerned this is a much slower process for a determination than an unauthorized strike."

As representatives from both sides gathered for a Sunday night meeting, McIlvenna said she remains hopeful.

"There is an initial meeting to try to create a framework for negotiation," she said. "But that's a very positive move."

The faculty members on strike will be back on the picket line at 9 a.m. Monday, McIlvenna said.

