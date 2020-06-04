Discard large appliances during Montgomery County’s Appliance Amnesty event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services will host Appliance Amnesty Weekend from June 4 through June 6.

During the event, Montgomery County residents can dispose of old appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters, or stoves free of charge. DP&L customers from any county may also bring in a working refrigerator or freezer to earn $50, or bring in a working air conditioner or dehumidifier to earn $20.

County employees will wear masks and gloves, and customers will remain in their vehicles in order to ensure social distancing. Customers will also be sent a check in the mail for their appliances to avoid the physical handling of money.

Environmental Services offers this event to prevent illegal dumping, promote recycling, and protect soil and waterways from pollution or contamination.

Microwaves, small countertop appliances, or outdoor grills are not part of this program, but those items can be taken for a nominal fee.

Appliances should be taken to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility located at 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine during the following times:

Between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on June 4 and June 5

Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 6

For more information, call 937-225-4999.