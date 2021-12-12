WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business is working with the community to raise donations for those affected by the Saturday tornadoes.

Childers Home Improvement is a business in West Alexandria Ohio that fixes roofing, drywall and other home improvements. This weekend, the owners hope to fix something more.

Ross Childers said that he has contacted several other businesses to set up drop-off locations for necessary items such as water, blankets, diapers and wipes, formula, coats, gloves, hats, flashlights and batteries. These locations will also accept items such as clothes, shoes, toys, books, toiletries and non-perishable food.

According to Childers, both new and used items are appreciated.

Childers is also asking other businesses to join the effort as drop-off centers. If you are interested in collecting donations, Childers says to call 937-472-8153.

If you would like to donate, please drop items at one of the following locations:

Bombshell Tanning, 200 Eaton Lewisburg Rd, Eaton

Eaton Floral, 1320 N Barron St, Eaton

Harmlessly Inappropriate, 103 E Somers St, Eaton

Summit Chiropractic, 418 N Barron St, Eaton

Smartgear Firearms, 1417 E Main St, Eaton

Worlery’s Country Store, 4272 OH-732, Eaton

Lawn Plus, 5062 Bantas Creek Rd, West Alexandria

Music’s Automotive, 402 Hay Ave, Brookville, OH

The Lamp Post, 617 S Washington St, New Paris

Lewisberg Ace Hardware, 100 S Commerce St, Lewisburg