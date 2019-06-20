First FEMA disaster recovery center set to open in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA and the Ohio EMA are opening their first Disaster Recovery Center now that federal assistance is available for tornado victims.

The center will open Saturday, June 22, to help renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by the tornadoes, storms, and flooding that occurred between May 27 and May 29, 2019.

Those who have been impacted can go to Trotwood-Madison High School located at 4440 North Union Road in Trotwood between 7 am and 7 pm, Monday through Sunday.

Representatives from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, Ohio EMA, and other Ohio agencies will be available to explain the various disaster assistance programs, answer questions, and provide information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster-resistant.

Before visiting the center, survivors need to register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:

Online at this website

Using the FEMA app

Calling 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 am to 9 pm, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring reasonable accommodation such as ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc.) may call 800-621-3362 to ask for help or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

Ten Ohio counties were approved for individual assistance including Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingham, Perry, and Pickaway counties.

Additional recovery centers are expected to open in order to support survivors in many of these countries.

