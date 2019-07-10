Director of Dayton International Airport stepping down

Dayton International Airport (Photo: WDTN Staff)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The director of the Dayton International Airport is stepping down from his post, according to 2 NEWS partner the Dayton Business Journal.

Terry Slaybaugh, who has been director for the past eight years, will be stepping down on July 26, according to an email sent to airport staff.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on this developing story.

