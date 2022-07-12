DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– An Ohioan fighting for gun legislation was invited to the White House Monday for the president’s signing of the Safer Communities Act.

Dion Green survived the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, however, his father, Derrick Fudge, did not. Green then founded the Fudge Foundation following his father’s death and the shooting.

Green says he is proud of the Safer Communities Act but believes there is still a long way to go to make each and every community safe from gun violence. He says Monday’s events were a moment in history that he is thankful to be a part of, but it follows Highland Park’s mass shooting on the 4th of July. Despite having a heavy police presence, Green says the gunman was still able to kill at least seven people and injure over 30, proving there is still work to be done to stop gun violence.

Green hopes the president will soon address banning assault weapons or even banning anyone under 21 to purchase a firearm, but he’s positive his father is proud of the work that’s been done.

“I would just hope that he would be proud and support everything that I’m doing, not just for him but for all, for anyone that has lost someone in this fight,” said Green.