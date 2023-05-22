DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you have questions for your local law enforcement?

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its second annual ‘Dine-in with a Deputy’ event with deputies from the Washington Township substation.

According to the sheriff’s office, this event gives the community the chance to have meaningful interactions in an informal setting. Guests will be able to meet deputies, ask questions,

and talk about law enforcement or other community-related matters.

“We are thrilled to continue this tradition and build on the success of last year’s event,”

said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Open dialogue built on trust and understanding is crucial for

fostering safer and more united neighborhoods.”

The event will be held at the Whole Foods Market at 1050 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township from 5 pm until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event is free to the public, and no registration is required.